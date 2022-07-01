Record number of people expected to hit the road for holiday weekend festivities

It doesn't appear COVID-19 is going to put a damper on anyone's Fourth of July.
AAA estimates that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles this weekend, including potentially 42 million by car, which would be a record.
Need plans for the Fourth of July? Check out what's happening in the Lincoln area.
That's despite gas prices that are at the highest level ever for the holiday.
As of Friday morning, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.73 in Lincoln, according to AAA, $1.74 higher than it was a year ago.
“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”
The top destinations for the holiday weekend in Nebraska are expected to be Lake McConaughy, Ponca State Park, Mahoney State Park and Fort Robinson State Park, Nebraska Game and Parks spokeswoman Shawna Richter-Ryerson told the Omaha World-Herald.
The Fourth of July celebration in Seward, including a parade and fireworks, is one of many community festivals expected to draw large crowds.
Uncle Sam Jam
Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam is set for Sunday at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., with live music from Soul Dawg at 6:15 p.m. before fireworks cap the event.
Free parking is available at lots adjacent to Haymarket Park. StarTran will provide free shuttles from 5-11 p.m. between Oak Lake Park and the Haymarket Garage, the Gold's Building and County-City Building in downtown Lincoln.
If you are planning a cookout, it's going to cost you about $10 more this year.
The American Farm Bureau says the average cost of a cookout is $69.68 this year, up 17% compared with a year ago. That's based on a full spread for 10 people.
Five state recreation areas — Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train — permit the use of fireworks Monday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
If you prefer to light your own fireworks, Lincoln allows the sale and discharge of fireworks Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Lincoln also has its public fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday at Oak Lake Park, as part of Uncle Sam Jam, which starts at 4 p.m. and includes food vendors and live music.
In recognition that Lincoln residents enjoy their fireworks (maybe a little too much), the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday issued a preemptive air-quality advisory.
The department said that it usually sees periodic high levels of particulate air pollution from the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 5.
During those times, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index often reaches levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but especially for people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions such as COPD.
One thing that could put a damper on July 4 festivities is the weather. The forecast in Lincoln calls for a chance of storms this weekend, with below-average temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and a high in the upper 80s on Sunday. However, things will change Monday, with clear conditions and a high of 98 degrees in the forecast.
That could make conditions perfect for a trip to the pool. All city pools are open on the Fourth of July from 1-5 p.m.
PhotoFiles: Independence Day parades near Lincoln
Girl in patriotic top hat, 2014
Grace Preciado, 6, rides blinded by her festive top hat in the East Campus Community Organization holiday parade on Friday, July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
5-year-old rides trike in parade, 2014
Connor Hall, 5, rides with his balloons in the parade during the East Campus Community Organization holiday celebration on July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Mother and daughter at Waverlyfest, 2014
Natalie Lenz and her 2-year-old daughter, Chloe, watch the festivities on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Seward Grand Parade, 2019
Seward's color guard marches during Seward's grand parade celebrating the Fourth of July in 2019.
Journal Star file photo
Pre-parade pose from 4-year-old, 2004
Whitney Jolliffe, 4, is all decked out before getting on her bike for a neighborhood Fourth of July parade in 2004.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Vehicle at Seward Grand Parade, 2019
A small vehicle navigates the route at Seward's Grand Parade on July 4, 2019, celebrating the Fourth of July.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Tractors at Seward parade, 2018
Byron Luebbe drives one of a long line of tractors during Seward's Fourth of July parade in 2018.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bicentennial Estates Kids Fourth of July Parade
Bicentennial Estates Kids Fourth of July Parade
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Parade starts at corner of Valley Forge and Boston and is followed by food and visit from a fire truck.
https://fb.me/e/RRsVowyO
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bike riders at 2013 parade
Youngsters dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July ride down the street during a parade near Idylwild Park on July 4, 2013.
MEGAN FARMER/Lincoln Journal Star
Abraham Lincoln portrayal at July Fourth parade, 2013
Rachel Witkovski looks at her husband, Marc Witkovski, who is playing the part of Abraham Lincoln while celebrating Independence Day in 2013 near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Fourth of July Parade at Idylwild Park, 2013
Youngsters dress in red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day fill the street near in a parade near Idylwild Park in 2013.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Horses at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
Members of the Seward County Sheriff's Posse ride down the street past large John Deere tractors as they prepare for the Seward Grand Parade on July 4, 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Pair at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
Dustin Schlake (left) and Patrick Gilson get into the spirit at the Seward Grand Parade on July 4, 2012.
Journal Star file photo
High Street Independence Day parade, 1986
Russell Meyer, 6, and Amy Knight, 10, lead a High Street parade in Lincoln on July 4, 1986.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Doll and candy at Seward Grand Parade, 2012
A baby doll is abandoned in favor of candy thrown by the Seward Grand Parade participants on July 4, 2012 in Seward.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bike Riders at Indian Village parade, 2015
Uncle Sam leads the parade through the Indian Village neighborhood during the annual Fourth of July Parade in 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Getting wet at Waverlyfest parade, 2014
Seven-year-old Jace Kroger of Waverly gets a little more than candy as a fire truck hoses him and others down on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Girl in patriotic glasses, 2014
Decked-out in her stylish Stars and Stripes sunglasses, 7-year-old Kaylee Elliott watches as Motega Clancy of Lincoln catches candy from a Raymond Rural Fire District fire truck on July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Girl and mother in parade, 2013
Gypsy Anton, 2, sits on her mother Jenny Anton's lap while riding along in a parade to celebrate the 237th anniversary of Independence Day on July 4, 2013, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Clown at 2003 parade in Ralston
Phill Harris walks the Ralston Independence Day parade in his clown costume on July 4, 2003.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Independence Day parade, 1995
Children attending a daycare in Lincoln get a jump on the Fourth of July with a parade in 1995.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Uncle Sam at Indian Village parade, 2015
David McCreary assumes his annual role as Uncle Sam, leading the Indian Village Fourth of July Parade with a pack of children on decorated bicycles on July 4, 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Three-year-old at 2017 East Campus parade
Aliya Wieting, 3, rides in a decorated wagon during the East Campus July 4th Parade in 2017 at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
1-year-old rides in East Campus parade, 2014
Morgan Halsted, 1, rides in the East Campus Community Organization holiday parade on July 4, 2014, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Captain America kid, East Campus July 4th Parade, 2017
Silas Moore, age 4, dresses up as superhero Captain America for the East Campus Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2017, at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Waverly High School band members at parade, 2014
Waverly High School band members Maggie Geiler (from left), Skye Wellman, Hunter Buresh, Owen Martin and Josh Post play patriotic tunes as they sit on the end of a flatbed trailer July 4, 2014, during the Waverlyfest parade.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Grandparent, grandchildren ready for parade, 2001
Eileen Lippold is ready for the annual Fourth of July parade in Waverly in 2001, with help from her grandchildren Kody Lundy, 11, holding Kole Fillmore, 2, in the driver's seat, and (from left) Megan Lippold, 10; Korey Fillmore, 8; Taylor Lippold, 4; and Koby Fillmore, 2.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Colonial honor guard at Seward parade, 2017
Dressed in Colonial era uniforms, this honor guard was one of the first groups to march in Seward's Fourth of July parade in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
We want candy, 2014
Sisters Jaylee, 10, (center) and Ryane Cowen, 5, yell for candy during the grand parade at the 146th annual Seward Fourth of July celebration in 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Kids on scooters at July 4 celebration, 2016
Ben Warner (left) and Hudson Wright, both 5, ride their decorated scooters in the parade during the July Fourth celebration in 2016, at Trendwood Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Girl at East Campus July Fourth parade, 2017
Morgan Halsted, 4, preparess to throw candy to the parade spectators during the East Campus July Fourth parade on July 4, 2017, at Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
7-year-old at East Campus parade, 2017
Lucy Mayeux, 7, shows off her decorative eyelashes at the East Campus July Fourth parade at Idylwild Park in 2017.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Tricycle girl at 2013 Independence Day
Nadja Madden, 3, rides her tricycle on Apple Street during a celebration for the 237th anniversary of Independence Day in 2013, near Idylwild Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bubbles and boy at Indian Village parade, 2015
Jonah Rabe waves from a wagon that is outfitted with a bubble machine and pulled by his grandfather during the Indian Village Fourth of July Parade in 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Operation Homecoming parade, 1991
A 155mm self-propelled howitzer rumbles down O Street during the Operation Homecoming parade on July 4, 1991.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Parade watchers at Operation Homecoming, 1991
Harry and Ruth Robinson watch the Operation Homecoming parade on July 4, 1991.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Squirts on Fourth of July, 2000
Eight-year-olds Steven Perkins, Andrew Koranda and Jake Suhr relish their roles as crowd-coolers as they make their way along the parade route in Seward on July 4, 2000.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Cooling off during Friend parade, 2008
The Friend Fire Department cools off Jordyn Ratkovec (left), and brothers Colten and Skyler during the annual Fourth of July parade in Friend in 2008.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Waiting for candy in Seward, 2017
With plastics bags at the ready, a group of youngsters awaits candy treats as a group of tractors head westbound down Seward Street on July 4, 2017, during the annual Fourth of July parade.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
