Record number of people expected to hit the road for holiday weekend festivities

It doesn't appear COVID-19 is going to put a damper on anyone's Fourth of July.

AAA estimates that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles this weekend, including potentially 42 million by car, which would be a record.

27 places to watch fireworks in and around Lincoln this weekend Need plans for the Fourth of July? Check out what's happening in the Lincoln area.

That's despite gas prices that are at the highest level ever for the holiday.

As of Friday morning, the price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.73 in Lincoln, according to AAA, $1.74 higher than it was a year ago.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

The top destinations for the holiday weekend in Nebraska are expected to be Lake McConaughy, Ponca State Park, Mahoney State Park and Fort Robinson State Park, Nebraska Game and Parks spokeswoman Shawna Richter-Ryerson told the Omaha World-Herald.

The Fourth of July celebration in Seward, including a parade and fireworks, is one of many community festivals expected to draw large crowds.

Uncle Sam Jam Lincoln's annual Uncle Sam Jam is set for Sunday at Oak Lake Park. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., with live music from Soul Dawg at 6:15 p.m. before fireworks cap the event. Free parking is available at lots adjacent to Haymarket Park. StarTran will provide free shuttles from 5-11 p.m. between Oak Lake Park and the Haymarket Garage, the Gold's Building and County-City Building in downtown Lincoln.

If you are planning a cookout, it's going to cost you about $10 more this year.

The American Farm Bureau says the average cost of a cookout is $69.68 this year, up 17% compared with a year ago. That's based on a full spread for 10 people.

Five state recreation areas — Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train — permit the use of fireworks Monday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

If you prefer to light your own fireworks, Lincoln allows the sale and discharge of fireworks Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Lincoln also has its public fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday at Oak Lake Park, as part of Uncle Sam Jam, which starts at 4 p.m. and includes food vendors and live music.

In recognition that Lincoln residents enjoy their fireworks (maybe a little too much), the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday issued a preemptive air-quality advisory.

The department said that it usually sees periodic high levels of particulate air pollution from the evening of July 3 through the morning of July 5.

During those times, Lincoln’s Air Quality Index often reaches levels that are unhealthy for everyone, but especially for people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions such as COPD.

One thing that could put a damper on July 4 festivities is the weather. The forecast in Lincoln calls for a chance of storms this weekend, with below-average temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and a high in the upper 80s on Sunday. However, things will change Monday, with clear conditions and a high of 98 degrees in the forecast.

That could make conditions perfect for a trip to the pool. All city pools are open on the Fourth of July from 1-5 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.