Record number of nonprofits registered for Give to Lincoln Day

The Lincoln Community Foundation is again set to help raise millions of dollars for local charities.

Thursday marks the 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day -- an event dedicated to giving back to area nonprofits and promoting philanthropy. A record total of 479 charities of all shapes and sizes have registered for the event, up from 456 last year.

“The level of generosity that exists in this community is both humbling and eye opening" said Alec Gorynski, the new president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. The event has raised $41 million over the first 10 years, with the possibility of reaching the $50 million mark this year.

Give to Lincoln Day is expected to break last year's record of $8 million raised.

How to donate Online: GivetoLincoln.com In-person: Locations across Lincoln on Thursday. * Lincoln Community Foundation, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. * Tower Square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. * West Gate Bank branches, hours vary

Donations will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Donors can choose specific charities to designate gifts to or choose to help them all. The full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

Each donation made will qualify for a portion of a $500,000 match fund sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other businesses.

Through Thursday, donations can be dropped off at the Lincoln Community Foundation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., any West Gate Bank in Lincoln until 6 p.m. or during a community festival planned at Tower Square on the day of the event. Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line.

Donations can be tracked on the website throughout the day on Thursday.

“Give to Lincoln Day is really special because it’s that one moment in time in this city where everyone comes together and says let's raise money and give to the causes that matter most to us," Gorynski said. "We’re part of something special, and we can recognize it and celebrate it together”

The Tower Square Festival will return for the first time in two years on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13th and P streets.

Around 70 of the registered organizations will be present to offer activities and information about their missions.

“It’ll be a place where we can gather together and celebrate this really generous community we live in," Gorynski said.

