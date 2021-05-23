Record number of nonprofits register for Tuesday's Give to Lincoln Day

On Tuesday, Lincoln is once again expected to donate millions of dollars to the benefit of hundreds of local nonprofits.

A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day, according to a news release.

All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.

Donations can be made at GiveToLincoln.com until 11:59 p.m. May 25. Donors can also drop off donations until May 25 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via the lobby or commercial drop drawers.

Since it began, Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $33 million dollars for local nonprofits, including a record $7 million raised during last year’s event. The event is coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation with the purpose of providing community support to each participating nonprofit.