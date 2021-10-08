Record heat could be on tap Saturday in Lincoln

Lincoln could approach a record high temperature Saturday as summer makes what appears to be its last gasp.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 89 degrees Saturday in the Capital City, which is just one degree short of the record for the date.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s by the time Nebraska's football game against Michigan kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 70 degrees.

Several areas of southeastern Nebraska will be at or close to 90 degrees on Saturday, including Beatrice, Falls City and Nebraska City.

If Lincoln does reach 90 Saturday, it would be only the third time in recorded history it's happened on Oct. 9.

That will mark the end of the early October heat wave that has seen Lincoln already hit 80 degrees or higher four out of the first seven days, marking the warmest start to the month since 2017.

After Saturday, though, the warm weather appears to be done. A cold front is forecast to drop temperatures into the low 70s on Sunday, and strong storms are possible by the middle of next week, possibly as early as Tuesday.