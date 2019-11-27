3 recipients talk about life since receiving organs donated by Norris girl's family

Battling cancer, Ron needed a new liver.

The husband, father and grandfather ran a lawn and irrigation business with his son. But working became nearly impossible as Ron endured chemotherapy to shrink the seven tumors on his liver while he waited for the call to come. The first call came on Oct. 25; but that day, his transplant was not to be. Four days later, another call came. After the transplant, Ron’s surgeon told him he “had a Cadillac in there.”

A “Cadillac,” because Ron’s new liver — and Kathie’s heart and Lexi’s kidney — would come from 13-year-old Ryan Post. A healthy Norris Middle School student, Ryan died as a result of a car crash earlier that week. Her mom, Colleen Lovett, made the decision to donate Ryan’s organs and tissues.

“Without hesitation, I knew that if I could help some other family not have to bury their child, then I was going to do everything I could to do that,” Colleen said.

Two other recipients also benefited from the decision. Ryan’s lungs went to a 16-year-old boy; a 4-year-old boy received her other kidney.

Ryan, Colleen says, was friends with everyone. It didn’t matter if it was a student three years younger or the janitor of the school.