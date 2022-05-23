Recent high school graduate killed in Gage County crash

A rollover crash Saturday afternoon southeast of Beatrice left a 17-year-old dead and an 18-year-old with serious injuries.
According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, a 2003 Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed near South 36th and Locust roads just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and rolled. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan West Campus in serious condition.
Schultz was a recent graduate of Southern High School.
The crash remains under investigation.
