We asked readers to share what they remembered about the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago. Here are some of their responses:
In the hills of the Ozarks
In July 1969 we were in the middle of a family vacation at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Our family was with my aunt and uncle, who had four children, all similar ages to my two brothers and me. We had a perfect campsite right on the lake. My uncle had a little camper on the back of his pickup for the adults and we had tents for the seven kids. The only communication we had was the radio in the pickup.
As Neil Armstrong prepared to make history, we all hovered around the pickup as my uncle battled with the hills of the Ozarks trying to tune in a radio station.
In the campsite next to us there was a husband and wife who had a “luxurious” camper, complete with a TV and an antenna on the roof. These kind people recognized the significance of this milestone event and invited all of us to watch on their TV with them, even insisting that all the kids get right in front. I will always remember watching this on a little TV in a lakeside campground thanks to the kindness of two people we did not know before July 20.
— Mary Silvey, Lincoln
Taking a dance break
I was born and raised in Deshler. I was 18 and in a rock band, The Midwest Projection, and we had a dance in Fairfield on July 20, 1969.
I was really interested in space and did not want to miss the moon walk that night. So I took a 13-inch black-and-white TV with me. Sat it on a lunch table chair on the stage right next to me. We stopped the dance and I announced that the moon walk was about to begin. I spread the rabbit ears antenna and hundreds of kids shoved forward to watch it on that 13-inch as I ran the sound through our microphones and speakers.
— Russ Genzmer, Lincoln
'Truly a marvel!'
It was a pretty big deal and everyone was excited. I remember having a glow-in-the-dark moon on my bedroom wall and moon map posters from magazines.
Our family went over to our cousins' house because they had a color console TV. Not that color mattered, watching the grainy footage, but it sure beat our little 13-inch TV. There were seven of us kids, aged 7 to 14, crowded around on the floor, eyes glued to the set. It was hard to believe the men we were watching were actually on the moon at that moment. Truly a marvel!
— Sue Busker, Lincoln