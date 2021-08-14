Readers' memories sought to mark 9/11 anniversary

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.
Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop.
For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.
As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Journal Star is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?
Responses received by Aug. 20 will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the newspaper.
Entries should be no longer than 200 words and can be submitted by email at citydesk@journalstar.com.
Remembering 9/11 in photos
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
PATAKI GIULIANI CLINTON
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
LEBOWSKI
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Attacks World Trade Center
Sept. 11 Attacks Secret Files
Sept. 11 Attacks Secret Files
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.