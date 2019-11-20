A heavily traveled bridge over Little Salt Creek was set to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.
Lancaster County replaced the bridge west of the intersection of First Street and Raymond Road at a cost of $1.6 million. The new bridge, constructed by Pavers Inc., is 140 feet long and was designed to reduce flooding along the stretch of Raymond Road.
The previous bridge, built in 1933, was considered "the worst bridge in Lancaster County," County Engineer Pam Dingman said.
Before the bridge was closed, daily crossings totaled 2,700 vehicles.