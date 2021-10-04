 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ransomware attack affects Lincoln-based Sandhills Global operations
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Ransomware attack affects Lincoln-based Sandhills Global operations

  • Updated
  • 0
Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global, an information-processing company headquartered in Lincoln, has had its operations disrupted by a ransomware attack, according to a message the company sent to its customers that was obtained by the Journal Star.

"Systems and operations have been temporarily shut down to protect data and information, and we have retained cybersecurity experts to assist us with the investigation, which is ongoing," the company said in the statement. "We continue to investigate whether any of our clients' information has been accessed or impacted by this incident. At this time, we have not discovered evidence that confirms that customer information has been compromised."

The company, which is owned by Tom and Rhonda Peed, publishes several trade publications and hosts various online auction websites.

Publications operated by Sandhills that are no longer accessible include Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, ForestryTrader, HiBid, RentalYard, Motorsports Universe, CraneTrader, MarketBook, RV Universe, Oil Field Trader, Aircraft, LiveStockMarket, Controller and Aircraft.com.

Lincoln's NRC Health latest company to be hit by cyberattack
Cyberattack shut down computer systems at Nebraska Medicine
Data on Dawson County’s computer network compromised by cyberattack
0 Comments
0
12
5
4
6

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

8-year-old Brazilian girl called the "world's youngest astronomer"

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln attorney suspended for misconduct
Crime and Courts

Lincoln attorney suspended for misconduct

  • Updated

In a Nebraska Supreme Court decision, the court said the violations arose from Gary Pearson charging and collecting excessive fees in several estate matters  and making at least one false statement in court documents and to the client.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News