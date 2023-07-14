The Randy Rogers Band, a mainstay in the red dirt music world, will play a concert on Saturday night in the Railyard.

Longwell's is hosting the show. A special permit was issued to close R and Canopy streets. The stage, to be facing the bar, will be located in the intersection of the two streets, said Eric Marsh, owner of Longwell's.

"We're excited," said Marsh, who expects as many as 800 people for the show. "We're going to do more of these this summer and in the fall. We have some dates marked down and we will have three or four more shows by the end of October."

The doors open at 5 p.m. The music is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Lincoln's Buckaroos will be the opening act, while Jon Stork will play a set before the Randy Rogers Band takes the stage.

For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com.

