You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Randolph Street to close Monday between 48th and 56th
View Comments
editor's pick

Randolph Street to close Monday between 48th and 56th

{{featured_button_text}}

A section of Randolph Street between 48th and 56th streets will close 8 a.m. Monday for installation of a new water main.

The work is expected to take one week and be done on Friday. Access to homes will be maintained. 

Restaurant among three new SouthPointe tenants
Planners OK 2nd Lincoln facility for women leaving prison
Muchachos food truck moving into brick-and-mortar location
Roads and streets logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News