Randolph Street to close Monday between 48th and 56th

A section of Randolph Street between 48th and 56th streets will close 8 a.m. Monday for installation of a new water main.
The work is expected to take one week and be done on Friday. Access to homes will be maintained.
Nick McConnell
News intern
