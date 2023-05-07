Jeff Dodge, the owner of Ramos Pizza, was found dead in his home on Saturday, according to an online post.

Lincoln Police Department could not be reached for comment, but a department call log lists a "natural death" incident at Dodge's south Lincoln residence at 2:59 p.m. Saturday.

There are no other details, but a Ramos Pizza worker on Sunday said there would be an announcement on the pizza parlor's Facebook page Monday.

Dodge took over Ramos Pizza in 1993, later merging it with Buster's Barbecue & Brew in 2003 at its 48th Street and Normal Boulevard location.

The business was listed at No. 100 of Pizza Today's Hot 100 Independent Pizzerias in October 2018, and later announced the opening of a second location at the corner of 48th and St. Paul in 2019. However, that restaurant has since closed and is now occupied by Sabor Latino, a Honduran restaurant and bar.