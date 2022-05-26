Rain moves out, heat on its way for Lincoln

The unrelenting rain on Tuesday and Wednesday dropped 2 inches of precipitation across a wide area, helping to further ease drought conditions as the calendar approaches June.
As of early Thursday morning, Beatrice had recorded more than 2.5 inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Falls City and Plattsmouth had also recorded more than 2 inches, while Lincoln's total stood at 1.99 inches.
The steady rain and cloud cover also kept temperatures much cooler than normal. Lincoln's high of 53 on Wednesday set a record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded for the date. The normal high is 79.
Those who prefer it warmer will get their wish, however, as summer-like heat is expected to move in for the Memorial Day weekend.
Lincoln's forecast calls for a high of 81 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday and 92 on Monday.
Six years ago: Floodwaters swamp Lincoln, surrounding areas
Flooding
Scott Ogbun (left) collects his family's bags from a utility truck used by Lincoln Fire and Rescue teams to evacuate residents from the flooded South Bottoms on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
During flooding in May, rescue workers, including Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy Christina Worster, helped to evacuate residents of Lincoln's South Bottoms. The year 2015 ranked as the fourth-wettest ever in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photo
Flooding
Plumes of water emerge high in to the air from a Jeep that travels quickly through standing water on O Street between Capitol Beach Blvd. and NW Roundhouse Dr. on Thursday, May 7, 2015, in the aftermath of heavy rains that came through Lincoln overnight.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Flooding
Salt Creek rose rapidly on May 7, 2015, nearing track level on two train trestles south of Haymarket Park. The creek crested at 28.8 feet.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Flooding
Crews from Lower Platte Natural Resources District, US Army Corps and Engineers and General Excavating fill sand bags to stop seeping water on the Salt Creek levy south of Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
As floodwaters rose along Salt Creek on May 7, 2015, crews deployed sandbags to bolster the levee south of Haymarket Park. The river that flowed at 4.6 feet last week crested at 28.8 feet during this spring's flooding.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Flooding
Debris piles up as Salt Creek nears the track level on two rail trestles south of Haymarket Park on May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Crews from General Excavating place sandbags along Salt Creek under supervision from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Curtis Miller (second from right) and Bryan Flere (right) south of Haymarket Park on May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
General Excavating employees Scott Embury (left) and Karl Shackelford left sand into bags near Salt Creek on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
General Excavating employee Ty Glover arranges sandbags to filter mud and clay out of clean water seeping under the levy from Salt Creek near the city's water treatment plant.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
General Excavating employees Dan Bulling (left) and Scott Embury lift sand into a bag held by Kyle Keller (right) along the Salt Creek levee on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
This marker placed by Lower Platte South Natural Resources District employees to monitor water levels along Salt Creek indicated a drop from 2:35 p.m. to 6 o'clock on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District employee Al Langdale looks at a marker placed on the levee to monitor the Salt Creek water level on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A truck passes over Salt Creek on Superior Street on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
People stop to look at water levels along Salt Creek on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Traffic passes over the Salt Creek bridge on Superior Street on Thursday.
KAYLEE EVERLY/Lincoln Journal Star
Evacuating DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding in DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
Flooding
Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Dan Ripley (right) checks on four cats evacuated with their owners from the South Bottoms neighborhood on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Mark Godbout prepares to evacuate from his South Bottoms home along with his three dogs.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A Lincoln Fire and Rescue team evacuates residents from the South Bottoms neighborhood as others took the opportunity to enjoy the water.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Lincoln Fire and Rescue teams help Alex Lekai and his mother evacuate from her home in the South Bottoms on Thursday. Meanwhile, other residents toured the flooded area in a paddle boat.
GWYNETH ROBERTS / Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel help Jeni Ogburn down from the truck used to evacuate residents of an E Street home on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Worster (right) lifts Eziaha Leon into the department vehicle used to evacuate Eziaha and his mother from their home near First and A streets in May 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Flooding
A Lincoln Fire and Rescue team helps Alex Lekai (center) from a raft after evacuating Lekai and his mother, Katherine Lekai (right), 90, from her house near Second and D streets on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding in DeWitt
Brandon Houts walks from his house through floodwater to get supplies from a friend parked on Highway 103 on Thursday after an overnight storm system swelled nearby creeks and flooded most of DeWitt.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding in DeWitt
Byron Beerenstrauch of rural DeWitt stomps though floodwater after helping his in-laws move their belongings to the second floor on Thursday, after an overnight storm system swelled nearby creeks and flooded most of DeWitt. The town is under a voluntary evacuation and many residents are sticking it out.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
In this file photo from May 7, Lower Platte Natural Resources District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel monitor conditions along the Salt Creek levee between South and A streets.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photo
Flooding
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District employees Jeff Hegy (left) and Dan Schulz monitored the Salt Creek levee between South and A streets on May 7. The 7-mile long levee held, protecting Lincoln from severe flooding.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photos
Flooding in DeWitt
James Kerns (middle left) is evacuated from his DeWitt home with the help of his uncle Will Kerns of Lincoln (middle right) and volunteers Mike Spilker (far left) and Wilbur Young (far right in bucket) on Thursday afternoon. James Kerns' parents stayed behind at home.
MATT RYERSON / Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding in DeWitt
Reportedly this sedan hydroplaned off the road during flash flooding on Thursday after an overnight storm system swelled nearby creek and flooded most of De Witt.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Hebron flooding
An aerial view of the flooding at Hebron on Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL / Courtesy photo
Deshler flooding
An aerial view of the flooding at Deshler.
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL / Courtesy photo
DeWitt flooding
An aerial view of the flooding in Dewitt.
Lower Big Blue NRD
Flooding
Two cars are barely visible above the flood water on Old Cheney Road near U.S. 77.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding, Holmes Lake
Officials said Holmes Lake rose to its highest level following the May 6-7 storm, covering the ballfields on the east side of the park.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
Flooding
Salt Creek is up to the 55 spur bridge in Roca, about 7 miles south of Lincoln.
Flooding
Water covers the southwest parking lot at Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Flood waters cover the road and ball fields on the East side of Holmes Park on Thursday morning.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Saltillo Road closed at 27th Street looking west on Thursday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A Nebraska Department of Roads worker cleared debris Thursday morning as flood waters race over U.S. 77 south of Nebraska 33 near the Prairie Hill Learning Center. Two cars were left stranded.
ALGIS LAUKAITIS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A utility truck drives through the closed portion of Hickman Road west of Hickman Thursday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
38th and Bennett Road looking west on Thursday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Larry's Auto Parts, 2035 Yolande Ave., was flooded Thursday morning, May 7, 2015, as other business owners along Salt Creek kept an eye on the creek's level.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Sta
Flooding
U.S. Geological Survey employees measure water flow on Roca Road just west of Roca on Thursday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Roca elevator
High water from Salt Creek rushes under the east side of the bridge on Roca Road in this May 7 photo.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file
Flooding
Lincoln, NE - 5/7/2015 - Water covers the parking lot south west of Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS
Flooding
Hickman Road west of Hickman Thursday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding in Lincoln
Residents of the First and F Streets neighborhood deal with the flood on Thursday, May 7, 2015, after an overnight storm system dumped over 6 inches of rain in Lincoln.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flash Flooding in Lincoln
Hawks Field in Haymarket Park is inundated with flood water on Thursday, May 7, 2015, after an overnight storm system dumped more than 6 inches of rain in Lincoln.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Flooding at 25th Street and Saltillo Road looking west on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Roca grain bins
Water rushes under the bridge at Roca Road in this May 7 photo. One of the grain bins in the background is believed to have collapsed Wednesday evening.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file
Flooding, Haymarket Park
As Salt Creek rose rapidly on May 7, 2015, the outfield at nearby Haymarket Park became a temporary storage site for excess water. The water disappeared a day later as Salt Creek dropped.
Journal Star file photo
Flooding
A home and trailer at 10679 Nebraska 41 west of Clatonia is surrounded by flood waters Thursday, May 7, 2015.
ALGIS LAUKAITIS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding evacuation
Rescue workers load a boat to help with evacuation efforts in DeWitt. Heavy rains caused flooding throughout the area on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
ALGIS LAUKAITIS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Water backs up in Antelope Creek north of 22nd and Q streets on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Vehicles drive through standing water Thursday morning, May 7, 2015, on the north side of the Devaney Sports Center.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
South 1st Street remains under water looking north from A Street on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal STar
Flooding in Lincoln
Kris Pothast watches as buckets of water flow out of her SUV after getting help pushing her vehicle out of the flood water in the First and F Streets neighborhood on Thursday, May 7, 2015, after an overnight storm system dumped over 6 inches of rain in Lincoln.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flash Flooding in Lincoln
Haylie Miller, (from left) Alexxys Webster, Margaret Indriksons and Arley Mooney help push a neighbor's car out of the flood water in the First and F Streets neighborhood on Thursday, May 7, 2015, after an overnight storm system dumped over 6 inches of rain in Lincoln.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Flash flooding on Salt Creek
Salt Creek approaches the old railroad bridge near Haymarket Park early May 7, 2015, after an overnight storm system dumped over 6 inches of water in Lincoln.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Flooding
A truck navigates high water on the east end of the A Street bridge on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
This man found a way to add some fun to the flood on May 7, 2015.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Dogs in flood
Two golden retrievers enjoy a romp through the floodwater on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Workers from a nearby warehouse crossed water on Second Street south of A Street on May 7. Streets in the South Bottoms flooded, officials said, because runoff had nowhere to go.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Journal Star file photo
Flooding
A truck navigates high water at the intersection of Southwest First and West A streets on Thursday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A Waverly resident was surprised to see someone kayaking down the storm drainage ditch behind her home.
Courtesy photo
Flooding at Haymarket Park
Water covers the field at Haymarket Park.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Former Public Works Director Karl Fredrickson shoots video from the Q Street bridge over Antelope Creek as floods moved through the area Thursday, May 7, 2015.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Water covers the intersection of Southwest 1st and West A streets on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A car almost completely submerged in flood water May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding at Southwest High
Southwest High School looks like lake-front property on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
CHRIS DUNKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Cars parked along South 2nd Street south of A Street are trapped by high water on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS
Flooding
A car is stranded at the West A viaduct at S.W. First Street.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Flooding in the Lincoln area.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Flooding near Wilderness Park.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
The view near the UNL City Campus at Vine Street.
UNL Police Department
Flooding
Water and debris crossing the road at 27th and Saltillo.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A flooded field near 27th Street and Saltillo Road.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A view of Salt Creek under 27th Street looking north and slightly east.
Courtesy photo
Flood
Hickman Road on the west edge of Hickman is closed because of the flood.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A flooded creek in Lincoln, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Water covers the field at Haymarket Park.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Debris flows down a flooded creek in Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains caused flooding on May, 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains caused Salt Creek to flood through Lincoln on May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains caused flooding around Lincoln Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains flooded roads and parking lots in Lincoln on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains flooded roads and parking lots around Lincoln Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains flooded roads and parking lots across Lincoln on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Heavy rains caused flooding across Lincoln on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Flooding in the Firespring parking lot near 14th and Yankee Hill.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
This man was talking with Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers, who were on the A Street via duct.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Heavy rains caused flooding in Lincoln on May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding at Sherman Field
Heavy rain caused flooding in Lincoln, including the area around Sherman Field.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Heavy rains caused flooding across Lincoln on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding at Sherman Field
Heavy rains caused flooding across Lincoln, including the area around Sherman Field, on May 7, 2015.
JONATHAN EDWARDS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Water filled the dugouts at Bowlin Stadium at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
PETER SALTER/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
Bowlin Stadium at Haymarket Park filled with water Thursday, May 7, 2015, after storms dropped more than 6 inches of rain in Lincoln.
PETER SALTER/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
People use kayaks to travel down a flooded road in Lincoln May 7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
The Saline County Sheriff's Office, with the help of the State Patrol and area rescue departments, is evacuating the town of DeWitt due to flooding from Turkey Creek and the Big Blue River. Residents are being transferred to Tri-County High School.
ALGIS LAUKAITIS/Lincoln Journal Star
Flooding
A panoramic view of Salt Creek flooding.
Andy Ringsmuth/Courtesy photo
Flooding
Lincoln, NE - 5/7/2015 - From Hwy 77 looking east, water covers Old Cheney Rd and submerges two cars on Thursday, May 7, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS
Roseland tornado damage
Roseland was hit by tornado Wednesday, May 6, 2015.
Governor's office
Flooding
Water floods across a road in Lancaster County.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Floodwater rushes across and intersection.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
An interesting black-and-white view of the flooding.
Courtesy photo
LINCOLN, NEB - 5/7/2015 - The Lincoln Southwest student parking lot is under water on Thursday, May 7, 20th. RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
Flooding
Lincoln Southwest student Tyler Carstens walks to his car in the flooded school parking lot on Thursday. The water depth rose after school began.
RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
LINCOLN, NEB - 5/7/2015 - The Lincoln Southwest student parking lot is under water on Thursday, May 7, 20th. RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
LINCOLN, NEB - 5/7/2015 - The Lincoln Southwest student parking lot is under water on Thursday, May 7, 20th. RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
RILEY MOODY/Southwest Hawk Talk
Flooding
Flood waters fill a backyard near Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
An aerial view of the flooding near DeWitt after rains on May 6-7, 2015.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Flooding near O and First streets.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
An aerial of flooding at the Swan Creek flood control structure south of Western.
Lower Big Blue NRD
DeWitt flooding
DeWitt sits near the confluence of Swan and Turkey creeks and the Big Blue River, all of which have a long history of overflowing their banks.
Photo courtesy Lower Big Blue NRD
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding in DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
DeWitt
Flooding in DeWitt one year ago.
Beatrice Daily Sun
Flooding in DeWitt
Vehicles were submerged all over DeWitt after nearly a foot of rain fell last year.
Beatrice Daily Sun
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding in DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
DeWitt flooding file photo
Three months after floodwaters covered DeWitt, the community will celebrate recovery efforts on Sunday.
Beatrice Daily Sun file photo
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding in DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding in DeWitt on Thursday.
Beatrice Daily Sun
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
First and A flooding on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Boating at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A house on the northeast corner of Old Cheney and Hunts Drive. The basement is a total loss.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A house on the northeast corner of Old Cheney and Hunts Drive. The basement is a total loss.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
A house on the northeast corner of Old Cheney and Hunts Drive. The basement is a total loss.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Photo is from Hunts Drive, the last street on Old Cheney before the tracks and Salt Creek. Every family on the street was blocked in on Thursday as water filled up the intersection at Old Cheney and made it impossible to leave.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Photo is from Hunts Drive, the last street on Old Cheney before the tracks and Salt Creek. Every family on the street was blocked in on Thursday as water filled up the intersection at Old Cheney and made it impossible to leave.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
Photo is from Hunts Drive, the last street on Old Cheney before the tracks and Salt Creek. Every family on the street was blocked in on Thursday as water filled up the intersection at Old Cheney and made it impossible to leave.
Courtesy photo
Flooding
West of O Street viaduct near Shooters.
Courtesy photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
