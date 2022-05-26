 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain moves out, heat on its way for Lincoln

  • Updated
The unrelenting rain on Tuesday and Wednesday dropped 2 inches of precipitation across a wide area, helping to further ease drought conditions as the calendar approaches June.

As of early Thursday morning, Beatrice had recorded more than 2.5 inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Falls City and Plattsmouth had also recorded more than 2 inches, while Lincoln's total stood at 1.99 inches. 

The steady rain and cloud cover also kept temperatures much cooler than normal. Lincoln's high of 53 on Wednesday set a record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded for the date. The normal high is 79.

Those who prefer it warmer will get their wish, however, as summer-like heat is expected to move in for the Memorial Day weekend.

Lincoln's forecast calls for a high of 81 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday and 92 on Monday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

