Rain likely throughout Husker game

Temperatures will slowly warm throughout Friday afternoon's Nebraska-Iowa football game, but the chance of rain will also increase.

At noon, forecasters said to expect a temperature of 35 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation. By 3 o'clock, the temperature should climb to 37 with rain chances up to 80%. At 6 p.m., it should be 38 with a 90% chance of rain.

The Nebraska game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The heaviest of the rain is expected into Friday evening, when forecasters said rumbles of thunder could mix in. Temperatures are expected to continue to rise overnight, reaching the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

The warming temperatures have improved road conditions in and around Lincoln, after falling temps led to several crashes Thursday evening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the U.S. 77 viaduct near Wahoo, Saunders County authorities said. In Lincoln, overpasses were shut down for several hours due to a number of crashes.

The weather service said freezing drizzle will continue to change to rain from south to north as temperatures climb on Friday.