Rain likely on Friday afternoon, with landspout tornadoes possible in Lincoln area
Rain likely on Friday afternoon, with landspout tornadoes possible in Lincoln area

The National Weather Service in Omaha said isolated funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes are possible across Southeast Nebraska as thunderstorms move across the area Friday afternoon.

No severe weather bulletins are posted, but in a tweet, the weather service said conditions are favorable for the funnel clouds or landspout tornadoes, which if they do develop, are brief in duration.

Hail is a more likely threat from severe thunderstorms in east-central Nebraska between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The severe weather threat is expected to move to northeast Nebraska on Saturday.

Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms Friday and into the holiday weekend. By Friday morning, Kearney reported 4.34 inches of rain over 24 hours, leading to some street flooding.

