Storms prompt tornado warning for rural area of Lancaster County
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southern Lancaster County early Friday evening.

Radar indicated a storm capable of producing a tornado near Cortland at 6:27 p.m. The warning, which does not include Lincoln, extends until 7 p.m.

The weather service warned earlier Friday of storms that could produce funnel clouds or brief tornadoes.

EARLIER STORY:

A funnel cloud was reported near Barneston on Friday afternoon as thunderstorms moved across Southeast Nebraska.

Earlier, the National Weather Service in Omaha said isolated funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes were possible Friday afternoon.

No severe weather bulletins were posted, but in a tweet, the weather service said conditions were favorable for the funnel clouds or landspout tornadoes, which are often brief in duration.

Hail is a more likely threat from severe thunderstorms in east-central Nebraska between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The severe weather threat is expected to move to northeast Nebraska on Saturday.

Heavy rain is possible with thunderstorms Friday and into the holiday weekend. By Friday morning, Kearney reported 4.34 inches of rain over 24 hours, leading to some street flooding.

