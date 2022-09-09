 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain in Lincoln should be gone by the time Huskers kick off Saturday night

It looks like fans attending Saturday's Nebraska-Georgia Southern football game can leave their rain gear at home.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain overnight and Saturday morning, in Lincoln with a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, but Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon, with only a "lingering shower or a sprinkle" hanging around by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

People tailgating earlier in the day could experience some heavy rain, with the weather service forecasting anywhere from a half inch to three-quarters of an inch in Lincoln. But DeWald said the chance of severe weather is virtually non-existent.

The last time Lincoln received at least a half inch of rain in a day was July 7.

Temperatures will be much cooler, too, with the high in Lincoln expected to reach only the upper 60s on Saturday, which would be the coolest day since mid-May. By the end of the game, temperatures could be in the low 60s.

"It the people can put up with some rain in the morning, which we definitely need, it should be good weather for the game," DeWald said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

