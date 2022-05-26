 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain causes minor flood risk; heat on its way for Lincoln

  • Updated
Rain feature, 5.24

Rain started falling in Lincoln on Tuesday, and the city had recorded nearly 2 inches as of early Thursday morning.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The unrelenting rain over the past couple of days has led to the threat of some minor flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday morning for the Little Nemaha River near Auburn. The weather service said in a tweet that the river was expected to crest at 22.6 feet sometime Thursday morning, just above flood stage, which is 22 feet.

Though the rain that has fallen since Tuesday has been mostly moderate, the steady nature of it has led to some pretty impressive precipitation totals, especially in Southeast Nebraska.

As of early Thursday morning, Beatrice had recorded more than 2.5 inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Falls City and Plattsmouth had also recorded more than 2 inches, while Lincoln's total stood at 1.86 inches. 

The steady rain and cloud cover have also kept temperatures much cooler than normal. Lincoln's high of 53 on Wednesday set a record for the lowest high temperature ever recorded for the date. The normal high is 79.

Those who prefer it warmer will get their wish, however, as summer-like heat is expected to move in for Memorial Day weekend.

Lincoln's forecast calls for a high of 80 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday and 93 on Monday.

The heat will also bring the chance of severe weather, with the best chance Saturday night into Sunday, the weather service said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

