Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, South 48th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road will close for railroad crossing repair. The street is expected to be closed through Wednesday.
Once the South 48th Street project is completed, South 27th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road will close for railroad crossing repair. The city will make repairs to the street leading up to the crossing on South 27th Street. That closure is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and last through Aug. 16.
The Tierra Williamsburg Trail will also be closed during this time. The Rock Island Trail will remain open and can be accessed at Essex Road from Tipperary Trail, just west of South 27th Street.
Digital signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and closures, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. No through traffic will be allowed during the repairs, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
The city of Lincoln, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and BNSF Railway are coordinating projects to improve the safety and reliability of the tracks and the condition and longevity of the crossings. BNSF is upgrading the tracks and replacing concrete panels between the rails.
For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: rrcrossings) or contact Randy Saathoff at LTU (402-440-6067, rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov) or Roger Figard at RTSD (402-525-5620, rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov).