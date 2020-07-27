You are the owner of this article.
Rail crossing repairs to close Saltillo Road
Beginning Tuesday, Saltillo Road will be closed at 25th Street for railroad repairs, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a news release.

The work is expected to wrap up by Friday. The suggested detour route includes South 14th Street, Yankee Hill Road and South 27th Street.

