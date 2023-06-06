The roar of race cars is something Bryan Post has grown accustomed to hearing every June.

Although the 14-year-old is a few years out from getting his driver's license, he’s spent much of the past few summers working with pit crews and watching from the grandstands.

While a spinal cord injury unfortunately took that off the table for Post this year, a joint effort by the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital staff and Nebraska racing community brought the thrill of the race to him and other patients Tuesday afternoon, as racers from across the state brought out their vehicles, from battle-scarred stock cars to gleaming vintage autos.

Although the Post family was not available for comment, many other patients, families and friends came out to marvel at the cars under the sweltering June sun.

Despite only learning about the show a few hours before it began, Robby Juarez, an adult patient at Madonna recovering from a leg amputation and an avowed NASCAR fan, said he was immediately thrilled.

“Just getting up close to (the cars) and seeing inside of them, it’s pretty neat,” he said.

The cars weren’t the only spectacle on Tuesday afternoon. Although many of the drivers who came out were grizzled veterans of the scene, one driver stood out from the rest.

Cade Richards, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been racing since he was 4 years old and confined to go-karts. He said it was an easy decision to drop by with his father after hearing about the meet-up on Facebook.

“We’re taking a little bit of our time, a little bit of our day and hopefully making somebody else’s day or week,” Richards said. “So it’s not that big of a deal to bring a car out here and help somebody else out.”

Richards' father, Matt, said his son’s presence was all the more inspiring to younger patients because of his youth.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes to relate to an old guy or something like that,” he said, recalling a memory of about 100 children swarming his son at the end of a race he won in Kansas.

Beyond the excitement of the car display, the event is part of a broader initiative by the hospital. Madonna pediatric program manager Jeff Stec said events like the car show allow patients to get out of their rooms and practice navigating some of the basics of everyday life that they will face once sent home.

“The heat, figuring out sunscreen, figuring out all the water and the accommodations," Stec said. “Giving people and families the opportunity to kind of practice all that stuff and figure that out is what we like this stuff for.”

Juarez, the adult patient, said Tuesday’s car show served as a reminder to appreciate the present, especially as he looks toward his discharge from the facility and his life afterward.

“Enjoy every day you have, no matter what is in front of you,” Juarez said. “Just enjoy it.”

