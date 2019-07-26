The 31 cats that were taken from a Lincoln home on Tuesday into quarantine care for a highly contagious feline disease have been euthanized.
The cats tested positive for feline panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper, a highly contagious panovirus in cats that attacks their gastrointestinal, immune and nervous systems.
Capital Humane Society President and CEO Bob Downey said the disease's easily communicable nature posed a threat to the other cats in the shelter.
“It’s a difficult virus to detect and the cleaning has to be so thorough and it’s very, very difficult to keep track of in an open-admission shelter where felines are coming and going. And it’s even more difficult if you don’t have their vaccination records, like in this situation," he said.
The disease infects only cats and cannot be spread to humans or other animals. Downey said most house cats are vaccinated for it and Capital Humane Society vaccinates all the cats in its care, but the window of time it takes for immunity levels to rise was too long to continue taking care of the 31 cats infected.
"When you vaccinated them there's a window of four to approximately seven days before immunity levels of the particular virus rise to the point where they’re protected," Downey said. "We just couldn't take the risk. It's extremely aggressive and the death rate for infected cats is around 90 percent. Nobody is happy about this."
The cats were taken from a home in north Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon after the owner called Animal Control about her cats.
Animal Control Manager Steve Beal said on Tuesday that Lincoln Municipal Code allows only five cats per household.
No citations had been issued by Friday afternoon, but animal control staff plan to meet on Monday to review the case, Officer Scott Lowry said.