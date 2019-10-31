{{featured_button_text}}
Q Street will be closed to allow for another crane to be installed at the construction site of the Lied Place Residences, a 20-story complex at 11th and Q streets set for completion in 2021.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

Erecting a crane so it can set up a second crane will force the closure of Q Street between 10th and 12th streets for more than a week beginning Monday.

Hausmann Construction will bring in a 300-foot mobile crane to erect a 280-foot tower crane to help in the construction of the Lied Place Residences, according to Shane Dostal, a city traffic engineer.

It will take two days to erect the mobile crane and then another three days to erect the tower crane. The mobile crane is 20 feet wide, which is why the entire street needs to be closed, Dostal said.

The crane installation is expected to be completed by Nov. 15 if the weather cooperates. Cooperation includes wind speeds of less than 7 mph.

Nebraska plays a home football game on Nov. 16, when all involved would like the street reopened.

Once the tower crane is erected it will stay in place, occupying the two south lanes of Q Street until probably about this time next year. 

Eleventh Street between P Street and the entrance to the Que Place Garage will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic to allow access to the garage. On-street parking and sidewalks in this area will also be closed.

The two south lanes of Q Street have been closed since June for the project, which will be Lincoln's second-tallest building at 250 feet when completed.

