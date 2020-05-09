Q Street, Old Cheney and 33rd Street closures to begin Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three major Lincoln roads will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

Q Street between 11th and 12th streets will be closed for water and sewer line installation. On-street parking in that block will also be closed, and 11th Street between P Street and the entrance to the Que Place Garage will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic to allow access to the garage. The work is scheduled to be completed by May 25.

Old Cheney Road between South 88th and South 93rd streets will be closed for water main repairs. There will be no access to Old Cheney Road, and work is scheduled to be completed by May 25.

In addition, 33rd Street between A and Randolph streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for tree removal. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained, and work is scheduled to be completed by May 18.

