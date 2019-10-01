{{featured_button_text}}
Pumpkin Run, 10/6

Elementary school kids participate in the 17th annual Pumpkin Run last year at Pioneers Park.

 Journal Star file photo

Because of recent rains and the threat of more precipitation, Saturday’s Pumpkin Run will be held at Speedway Sports Complex, 345 Speedway Circle.

The Pumpkin Run, a 1-mile cross country race for students, was previously slated for Pioneers Park, but with portions of the course already under water and no access to grass parking, officials made the decision to change venues. A record 3,800 runners are registered.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The schedule will remain the same, with the first heat to start at 9:30 a.m. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments