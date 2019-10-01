Because of recent rains and the threat of more precipitation, Saturday’s Pumpkin Run will be held at Speedway Sports Complex, 345 Speedway Circle.
The Pumpkin Run, a 1-mile cross country race for students, was previously slated for Pioneers Park, but with portions of the course already under water and no access to grass parking, officials made the decision to change venues. A record 3,800 runners are registered.
The schedule will remain the same, with the first heat to start at 9:30 a.m.