A Pulitzer Prize winner and two debut novels are the 2023 One Book-One Lincoln finalists.

The finalists in the 21st installment of the Lincoln City Libraries’ annual program designed to encourage adults in Lincoln and Lancaster County to read and discuss the same book in the same time were revealed Monday during a fundraising event at The Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District.

The books are: Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” which received the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and first-time novels “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt and “Four Treasurers of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghut Zhang.

Those titles were selected by a committee made up of 15 community members and two librarians from 125 nominations made by community members.

To qualify for initial consideration, the books must be available in print, downloadable audio and ebook formats and available in large print. The nominees were then narrowed to 15 to 20 books, which were read by committee members. From those, 11 were selected for consideration as finalists.

"We try to make sure there’s a broad interest represented,” said David Smith, who coordinates the committee. “We want good writing, but not too difficult to understand. And we want books that will generate discussion.”

“Demon Copperfield,” which takes its title from Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” is the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer in southern Appalachia who has to brave the perils of foster care, child labor, derelict schools, addiction and disastrous loves.

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” is a tale of a widow who works at an aquarium, where she becomes acquainted with an curmudgeonly giant Pacific octopus, who knows more than anyone could imagine and aids her in finding her missing teenage son.

“Four Treasures of the Sky” is a novel of historical fiction set during the Chinese Exclusion Act of the 1880s about a young Chinese woman who is kidnapped, brought to America and forced to keep reinventing herself to survive, outrunning the horrors of a brother and sweat shop and waves of anti-Chinese violence.

Readers can vote to select the top title among the three through Aug. 31. Ballots are available online only at lincolnlibraries.org, where copies of the finalists can be reserved.

More than 100 people attended the event, held in the Mill’s outdoor area, impressing new Library Director Ryan Wieber, who came from Michigan to Lincoln late last year.

“This is incredible,” Wieber said. “I’ve been around other community reads, but I’ve was never around anything as extensive as this.”

