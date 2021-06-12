Public invited to watch artist work on sculpture of Native American doctor to be installed in Lincoln

The public is invited to visit sculptor Benjamin Victor as he works on a sculpture of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte that will be installed in Lincoln later this year.

Victor will be at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Union Plaza from 3-7 p.m. Monday and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as he works on the clay model from which the bronze sculpture will be cast, according to a news release.

The sculpture will be installed on the east side of Centennial Mall, opposite the State Office Building, between L and M streets.

Picotte was a member of the Omaha tribe and the first Native in the United States to earn a degree to become a medical doctor. After earning her medical degree, Picotte returned to northeastern Nebraska to care for both Native and non-Native residents and shortly before her death in 1913 opened a hospital on the Omaha reservation.