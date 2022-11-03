Public invited to volunteer at Sunken Gardens event

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to volunteer at the annual "Put the Beds to Bed" event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Registration is not required and there is no limit to the number of volunteers who can help.
After annual plants are removed by staff, volunteers will add a fresh layer of compost into the beds and hand spade the soil at Sunken Gardens at 26th and D streets.
Attendees are advised to bring gloves, a shovel or spade and dress in layered clothing that may get dirty, including heavy-soled shoes. This volunteer activity is not recommended for children 13 years old or younger.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Nov. 12.
Those who would like to be added to the RSVP list for the event should contact Zac Halley, public gardens volunteer coordinator, at
ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.
For more information, visit
parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
PhotoFiles: Sunken Gardens through the years
Sunken Gardens 2021
Red and yellow tulips soak up the sun in the Sunken Gardens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2021
Audrey Mason gets close to photograph booming tulips at Sunken Gardens, Thursday, April 22, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2021
Mario Guzman, who is on vacation from Guatemala, looks over his grandchildren Dylan Guzman of Grand Island (from left), 2, Irene Guzman, 10, and Andres Guzman, 7, as they visit Sunken Gardens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2020
Red and orange tulips are featured at Sunken Gardens this spring.
Julie Koch
Sunken Gardens 2020
The tulips of Sunken Gardens survived four days of sub-freezing temperatures and 4 inches of snow last week.
Julie Koch
Sunken Gardens 2020
Koi search for food as rain falls in the Sunken Gardens on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
The Rebecca at the Well statue was added at the top of the waterfall at Sunken Gardens. It replaced the cast concrete sculpture depicting a young woman holding a water jug that graced the center of the pool at the base of the cascading waterfall. The original, done by Ellis Burman, was retired from display in 2004 because of significant deterioration. This new bronze, created by Nebraska artist David Young, was installed in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
Vistors check out the Sunken Garden tulips in the spring of 2017.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
Sunken Gardens are an explosion of color in 2017.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
A view of the Sunken Gardens waterfall, which was redone when the gardens underwent a $1.7 million renovation in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
Water lilies bloom in one of the ponds at Sunken Gardens in 2015.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
A view of the gazebo at Sunken Gardens in 2015. Funds to build the gazebo were given by the Lincoln Rotary Club in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2014
Sunken Gardens are an oasis in the middle of Lincoln. The gardens have been named one of the "300 Best Gardens to Visit in the U.S. and Canada" in the National Geographic Guide to America's Public Gardens.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2014
The statue "Reveille" is featured on the upper garden at Sunken Gardens. The bronze is the work of Wayne Southwick, who donated it to the city.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2013
Every spring at the beginning of the growing season, tulips bloom at Lincoln's Sunken Gardens.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 1995
The fountain flows at Sunken Gardens on July 21, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens in all their splendor July 21, 1995. The lily ponds were renovated in 2005 after the $1.7 million "Polishing the Gem" fundraising campaign.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Lincoln residents enjoy walking around Sunken Gardens on Aug 16, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Parks and Recreation Department rosarian Steve Howerton gives freshly planted flowers at cool drink at Sunken Gardens on May 19, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1993
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department workers Alice Reed-Dzerk (foreground) and Clint Dominick plant water lilies in one of the ponds at Sunken Gardens on May 21, 1993.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1989
Children check out the fish in one of the lily ponds at Sunken Gardens on July 25, 1989. The waterfall's concrete walls and lighting complement the Teachers Fountain across the street.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1984
Jerry Weisbeck of Nebraska Concrete Specialists repairs a statue at the Sunken Gardens on April 28, 1984. The statue was damaged by vandals.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1975
Sunken Gardens on Aug. 7, 1975. Since then, trees have been planted along Capitol Parkway and 27th Street at the edges of the 1.5-acre gardens.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1970
Sunken Gardens sit barren Nov. 3, 1970. The site, which was a former dump, was donated to the city in 1930.
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.