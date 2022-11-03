 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to volunteer at Sunken Gardens event

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to volunteer at the annual "Put the Beds to Bed" event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Registration is not required and there is no limit to the number of volunteers who can help.

After annual plants are removed by staff, volunteers will add a fresh layer of compost into the beds and hand spade the soil at Sunken Gardens at 26th and D streets.

Attendees are advised to bring gloves, a shovel or spade and dress in layered clothing that may get dirty, including heavy-soled shoes. This volunteer activity is not recommended for children 13 years old or younger.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Nov. 12.

Those who would like to be added to the RSVP list for the event should contact Zac Halley, public gardens volunteer coordinator, at ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

