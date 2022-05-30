Public invited to visit restored Cascade Fountain Sunday

The Cascade Fountain, built in 1978 to commemorate the nation's bicentennial and to honor teachers, is ready to show off its facelift.

The public is invited to view the restored fountain, often called the Retired Teachers Fountain, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.

In the new plaza area, visitors can view 459 bricks bearing the names of educators honored as part of the Cascade Honor Roll program, according to a release from the Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Parks Foundation.

The event will also feature a replica Cascade Fountain made of LEGO, provided by the Lincoln-Omaha LEGO User Group. Cookies and water will be served, and music will be performed by the Lightning Bugs.

Lincoln Parks Foundation announced a $1.6 million fundraising campaign in January 2020 to renovate Cascade Fountain and surrounding grounds. The project included rehabilitation and refurbishment of the fountain, related site improvements, and an endowment to maintain the fountain and adjacent areas. The project took 18 months to complete.

“We are proud to welcome Lincoln residents back to Cascade Fountain. Thanks to the hard work of so many, Cascade flows again. The foundation is grateful to the many donors who made this restoration possible,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, director of Lincoln Parks Foundation.

Cascade Fountain is one of the park destinations in the Antelope Park Triangle. The public is encouraged to also visit the Rotary Strolling Garden and Hamann Rose Garden just south of the fountain, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St., and the nationally acclaimed Sunken Gardens at 2600 D St.

