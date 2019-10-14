The public is invited to plant trees at 9 a.m., Saturday in Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets.
The event is hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Earl May to celebrate Earl May’s 100th Anniversary and a donation of 29 trees by Earl May and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
You have free articles remaining.
Representatives from Earl May, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and Lincoln Parks and Recreation will demonstrate tree planting, discuss the Emerald Ash Borer recovery program and share information on trees.
Volunteers should meet in the south parking lot on the park drive loop closest to the playground. Shovels will be provided. Participants should wear gloves and closed-toe shoes, and may bring their own planting tools.