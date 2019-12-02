You are the owner of this article.
Public invited to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Veteran Dan Peterson and fellow servicemen salute during the national anthem during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park in 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

The event will feature the Lincoln Lutheran Choir and guest speaker Tammy Miller, the artist who created the Sharing Hands sculpture “The Cost of Freedom,” which now sits at the entrance of the Veterans Hospital.

