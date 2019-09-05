{{featured_button_text}}
Patriot Day

The Flag of Honor that was raised in the Veterans Memorial Garden on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014, in Antelope Park. The stripes of the flag are created from the names of those who perished in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. 

 Lincoln Journal Star file photo

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department are inviting the public to visit the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park in observance of Patriot Day on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. 

The event will include the ringing of the Nebraska Liberty Bell and a wreath-laying ceremony to remember the victims, survivors and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

The event will also include time for reflection and remembrance.  

In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Auld Pavilion west of the garden. 

