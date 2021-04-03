Public invited to learn about proposed improvements to South Salt Creek Neighborhood

The public is invited to discuss proposed improvements to the South Salt Creek Neighborhood.

The neighborhood, near Park Middle School and Cooper Park at Eighth and F streets, is scheduled for construction from spring to fall 2021. The area is expected to receive better pavement conditions, curb and base repairs and updates to ramps and curbs to comply with the American Disabilities Act requirements.

The project will also give Cooper Park a new shared playfield with Park Middle School, and South Eighth Street will have more on-street parking on its west side between D and F streets. Additionally, Park Middle School will receive a new access drive.

Lincoln Public Schools and the City of Lincoln is hosting a meeting to answer questions about these improvements on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held inside the library at Park Middle School at 855 South Eighth Street.

Attendees should park on the south side of the building and enter through door No. 1. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at the meeting.

