Public invited to learn about proposed improvements to South Salt Creek Neighborhood

The public is invited to discuss proposed improvements to the South Salt Creek Neighborhood.
The neighborhood, near Park Middle School and Cooper Park at Eighth and F streets, is scheduled for construction from spring to fall 2021. The area is expected to receive better pavement conditions, curb and base repairs and updates to ramps and curbs to comply with the American Disabilities Act requirements.
The project will also give Cooper Park a new shared playfield with Park Middle School, and South Eighth Street will have more on-street parking on its west side between D and F streets. Additionally, Park Middle School will receive a new access drive.
Lincoln Public Schools and the City of Lincoln is hosting a meeting to answer questions about these improvements on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held inside the library at Park Middle School at 855 South Eighth Street.
Attendees should park on the south side of the building and enter through door No. 1. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at the meeting.
'She scanned it and screamed' — Lincoln woman celebrates 65th birthday with $200K winning lottery ticket
'It's just what we do' — State Patrol troopers among Nebraska law enforcement presence at funeral for slain Colorado officer
Voter's Guide: Lincoln city primary election on April 6
The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates in three races that will appear on the April 6 primary ballot. Read the responses from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary. Voters will narrow the field of 12 candidates for Li…
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting. Voters will pick two candidates from the four on the April 6 ballot. All fo…
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223