The public is invited to an open house Tuesday regarding the South Haymarket Park and Haymarket South Streetscape designs.
The event will be 5-7 p.m. on the fourth floor of the North Canopy Row Building, 701 O St., just north of the Lumberworks Garage. Parking will be available in the garage and signs directing attendees to the meeting will be posted.
A formal presentation of the South Haymarket Park and Haymarket South Streetscape design master plan will begin at 5:30 p.m. Information gathered at this meeting will help direct the next phase of improvements.
More information about streetscape: Hallie Salem at hsalem@lincoln.ne.gov or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: haymarket streetscape). Questions about the park: J.J. Yost at jyost@lincoln.ne.gov or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: south haymarket park).