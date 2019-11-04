The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to comment on its 10-year facilities plan, which is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
The plan covers repair and replacement of existing facilities and development of new facilities. The public can comment in three ways:
* The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will accept comments during its monthly meeting Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Office, 3131 O St.
* Email comments will be accepted through Dec. 2 to achesnut@lincoln.ne.gov.
You have free articles remaining.
* Comments can be mailed to Lincoln Parks and Recreation, 3131 O St., Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68510. These must be postmarked on or before Dec. 2.
Paper copies of the plan are available at the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Office.
The plan covers all facilities managed by the department, including parks, trails, public trees, public gardens, pools, recreation centers and golf courses. It is updated every two years before the development of the city operating budget and the Capital Improvement Program.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Department staff will review comments and consider revisions before adoption of the plan during its monthly meeting Dec. 12.