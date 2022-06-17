Public invited to city Juneteenth celebrations next two Saturdays

The Parks and Recreation Department and Malone Community Center invite the public to Juneteenth celebrations this month. The events are as follows:

* The Malone Center will host an event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Trago Park, 2100 U St. The event will feature food, a vintage car show, live entertainment, DJ and more.

* The F Street Community Center, 1225 F St., will host an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, face painting, water park events, jump rope exhibitions, live performances, prizes, community partners, DJ and more.

The Malone Center is a nonprofit dedicated to creating unity and prosperity throughout Lincoln while honoring African American heritage. For more information, visit malonecenter.org.

For more information about the F Street Community Center event, visit the center's Facebook page or call 402-441-7951.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln also plans an event noon to 2 p.m. on Monday to commemorate Juneteenth, which is a federal, state and city holiday being observed on Monday.

Led by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the event is a first for the university. It will include details about the historic national holiday, opportunities for ongoing education, community activities and action, and information booths offered by several campus partners engaged in the efforts of inclusive excellence.

“Our goal for this inaugural event at UNL is to educate, inform and engage our community on the importance of the history of the holiday, a long-celebrated holiday in African American communities,” said Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives. “All are welcome to join us, and we encourage visiting our website for additional resources and information.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0