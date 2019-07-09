The public is invited to a workshop for the West O streetscape project, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zipline Brewery, 2100 Magnum Circle, Suite 1.
City staff and design consultants will be available to gather input and answer questions about the project. No formal presentations are planned.
West O Street has long been identified by the city as a significant entryway corridor needing improvements. In 2013, initial enhancements were made to the streetscape, highlighting the entryway’s historic significance as part of the Detroit-Lincoln-Denver Highway.
The project will address both aesthetic and functional corridor improvements to set the stage for additional private reinvestment.
The project boundaries extend from the Harris Overpass to Northwest 56th Street, with emphasis on the Sun Valley Boulevard, U.S. 77 and Northwest 48th Street intersections.
More information: Ernie Castillo, Urban Development Department (402-441-7855, ecastillo@lincoln.ne.gov), or Collin Christopher, Planning Department (402-441-6370, cchristopher@lincoln.ne.gov).