Proyecto Cultural mural will help organization complete renovations

“(The mural) is a representation of our culture,” Rodriguez said. “I want our kids who are involved in the group to see what can happen if people collaborate.”

The dancers used to be able to travel to Mexico and learn straight from the maestros, thanks to available grant money. Rodriguez said that now, that money is no longer available. He said it is thanks to the support of the kids, parents and community that Proyecto Cultural has persevered.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has put more strain on the organization because the dancers haven't been able to do as many paid performances.

“If you want (us) to do a big performance, that’s huge, but I probably wouldn’t go,” Rodriguez said. “To protect my kids.”

The performances would help pay several expenses, including repair on the dancers’ costumes. Though Rodriguez believes he is making the right choice to keep the kids safe, he also said it’s painful to see them in torn dresses or outdated costumes.

“We have costumes, back there, we need to replace them,” Rodriguez said. “They need to be sewn, they need to be maintained, and it’s getting worse.”