Proyecto Cultural mural will help organization complete renovations

Not far from the center of Lincoln stands what used to be an old automotive garage, now filled with community and life as home to Proyecto Cultural.
Juan Rodriguez and his wife, Dana, began Proyecto Cultural almost 20 years ago as a way to help connect kids to their culture and to provide safe, fun activities as an alternative to getting into trouble.
Proyecto Cultural currently houses the Grupo Folklórico Sangre Azteca dancers, Las Aztecas soccer team and Girl Scout Troop 28796.
The old garage, located at 2222 Y St., was donated to Proyecto Cultural by Robert Lybarger in 2009. However, the age of the building is showing, and they've had to deal with poor insulation and a leaky roof.
As a nonprofit, Proyecto Cultural struggles to meet the financial demands that accompany renovation, especially when other needs still remain.
“This place used to leak terribly,” Rodriguez said. “We had pots and pans on the floor when it rained, so they would have to practice around the pots and pans.”
Though the roof was fixed, Rodriguez said they are still paying for it, and the insulation remains a barrier to hosting kids in the cold winter months as well as the summer heat.
David Manzanares, a Lincoln muralist, knew Proyecto Cultural was struggling and wanted to help. So, he approached The PALETTE Project, run by founder and University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Erika Casarin, and both worked closely with Rodriguez to facilitate the creation of a mural on the building. The mural, currently underway, will reflect and honor the community, while also fundraising for building improvements.
The PALETTE Project works to deepen the partnerships between for-profits and nonprofits through art, finding sponsors and volunteers to work on murals under the guidance of local artists. In this case, Manzanares is the lead artist, and 20% of the funds collected will go straight to Proyecto Cultural’s renovation costs.
The project will be in two parts, with one wall of the building set to be completed by early October, and the second wall in 2022. The mural will include depictions of Mexican dancers and monarch butterflies, to honor the roots of Proyecto Cultural, as well as the students and community.
Manzanares said that the art will feature the Sangre Azteca dancers, and pay homage to traditional Mexican dance outfits.
Rodriguez said he hopes that by creating this mural and honoring the kids, it will help spread positivity and acceptance.
“(The mural) is a representation of our culture,” Rodriguez said. “I want our kids who are involved in the group to see what can happen if people collaborate.”
The dancers used to be able to travel to Mexico and learn straight from the maestros, thanks to available grant money. Rodriguez said that now, that money is no longer available. He said it is thanks to the support of the kids, parents and community that Proyecto Cultural has persevered.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has put more strain on the organization because the dancers haven't been able to do as many paid performances.
“If you want (us) to do a big performance, that’s huge, but I probably wouldn’t go,” Rodriguez said. “To protect my kids.”
The performances would help pay several expenses, including repair on the dancers’ costumes. Though Rodriguez believes he is making the right choice to keep the kids safe, he also said it’s painful to see them in torn dresses or outdated costumes.
“We have costumes, back there, we need to replace them,” Rodriguez said. “They need to be sewn, they need to be maintained, and it’s getting worse.”
The dancers will still perform at small, outdoor gatherings, Rodriguez said, and they have one coming up at The Lux Center for the Arts, but it is is pro bono.
Despite the tough times, Rodriguez said it has all been worth it. Over the nearly two decades, he has seen kids from his program grow up and become independent, successful adults — like Casarin, founder of The PALETTE Project, who is now working to help ensure that kids continue to have a safe and healthy environment.
“Keeping the kids in school is really important, we want to make sure that whatever they’re doing outside of school is something that is developing them and their character, or their work ethic or even just the people around them in a social way,” Casarin said.
With work on the mural continuing with efforts from volunteers, Manzanares and Casarin, Rodriguez is hopeful that the artwork will help revitalize Proyecto Cultural.
Casarin also emphasized that Proyecto Cultural is not done looking for funding, and any assistance, in money or in time, would be appreciated.
“Proyecto Cultural has been a pillar within the Hispanic community for a long time, so we just want to continue to do that and expand,” Casarin said.
