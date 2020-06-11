Protests resume Thursday with renewed energy

The protest energy was revitalized Thursday night when an estimated 600 people demonstrated near SouthPointe Pavilions.
It was the first time in two weeks of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that the marches have gone to south Lincoln.
Protesters met outside Von Maur, where they made signs, registered to vote and got protective masks before beginning to walk north on South 27th Street to Old Cheney Road, walking through numerous housing subdivisions before completing the loop.
The group's diversity was exemplified throughout the evening. A dog with a "Black Lives Matter" sign around its neck walked next to its owner, while parents marched with their children in strollers. People unable to march followed in cars.
Many carried homemade signs that read, “Who do you call when cops murder?” and “Enough is Enough.”
A trio of musicians followed the group playing drums, claves and maracas to set the marching tempo.
Protester Malaysia Perry said the black community wants good education, good jobs, nice houses and nice neighborhoods like everyone else in America.
“The last few words of the Pledge of Allegiance, 'liberty and justice for all,' somehow got lost,” Perry said.
Dozens of cars honked approvingly and residents sat on lawn chairs in their front yards with signs of support. As the protesters turned down a residential street, they began to chant “march with us” to the people watching from their front lawns, and a few of them did.
Dominique Liu-Sang, one of the leaders of Lincoln’s Black Lives Matter movement, recognized the change in energy as she led protesters down the street.
“Can you feel it tonight?” Liu-Sang yelled through a megaphone.
Kelsey Wilson said she was protesting because she's a black woman in a white community and needs to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I came to the SouthPointe protest specifically because I thought it would disrupt this community more," Wilson said. "This is making a bigger statement."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.