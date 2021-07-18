Protesters wave Cuban flags in Lincoln in solidarity with family members

Around 100 people, many waving Cuban flags and holding signs, gathered in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon in a show of solidarity with protesters in Cuba.

The group organized at 27th and O streets before moving to the steps of the Capitol.

Protestors called on state leaders and members of Congress to appeal to the White House, in hopes that the Biden administration could send resources to assist those living on the island separated by just 90 miles from Florida.

Adrian Almeida, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said the idea for a rally in Lincoln began at the Tyson plant in Madison, where his mother works.

Organizers used social media to reach Cuban Nebraskans across the state, with many in attendance Sunday traveling from Omaha, Columbus, Grand Island, Norfolk, Hastings and even Scottsbluff.

"If people in Cuba are in the streets, we have to be in the streets in Nebraska," Almeida said.

Almeida's father and grandmother live in Cuba, and he said he has not been able to speak to them since the government shut down the state-run internet and cut off lines of communication as protests grew over recent days.