Protesters wave Cuban flags in Lincoln in solidarity with family members
Cuban protest

Protestors in Lincoln on Sunday called on state leaders and members of Congress to appeal to the White House, in hopes that the Biden administration could send resources to assist those living in Cuba.

 HANA MUSLIC, Journal Star

Around 100 people, many waving Cuban flags and holding signs, gathered in Lincoln on Sunday afternoon in a show of solidarity with protesters in Cuba.

The group organized at 27th and O streets before moving to the steps of the Capitol.

Protestors called on state leaders and members of Congress to appeal to the White House, in hopes that the Biden administration could send resources to assist those living on the island separated by just 90 miles from Florida.

Adrian Almeida, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said the idea for a rally in Lincoln began at the Tyson plant in Madison, where his mother works.

Organizers used social media to reach Cuban Nebraskans across the state, with many in attendance Sunday traveling from Omaha, Columbus, Grand Island, Norfolk, Hastings and even Scottsbluff.

"If people in Cuba are in the streets, we have to be in the streets in Nebraska," Almeida said.

Almeida's father and grandmother live in Cuba, and he said he has not been able to speak to them since the government shut down the state-run internet and cut off lines of communication as protests grew over recent days.

Yaser Rodriguez, of Omaha, said he has been able to speak with his wife living in Cuba.

"They are in a really profound crisis," he said. "There is no access to food, water or medications. COVID-19 cases are going up. People are afraid to leave their homes because the special forces are acting against their own people."

Organizer Jose Peraza, who spoke via megaphone at the rally, said that the Cuban government is portraying the protests as a response to rising COVID-19 rates, but people are protesting about something bigger -- eliminating Communist rule.

"We are here to fight for the freedom of Cubans," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

News intern

Hana Muslic is a Lincoln native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017. She has previously worked as a public safety reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat and has interned at the Kansas City Star and Lincoln Journal Star.

