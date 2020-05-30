Protesters return to streets on Saturday night, march down O Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protesters returned to the streets in Lincoln on Saturday, criss-crossing downtown before heading down O Street.

The protest, which began late Saturday afternoon at the state Capitol, had reached 48th and O streets by 9 p.m.

Lincoln police were attempting to keep their distance, trying to stay several blocks ahead of the protesters as they marched east on O Street.

The protest started before 7 p.m. at the Capitol and moved north, with protestors chanting "No justice, no peace" and slowing traffic as they marched.

They turned west on O Street, chanting "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot," then turned south toward the County-City Building while walking into oncoming traffic on 10th Street.

As they marched, some protestors used spray paint on the street, barricades and light posts.

By 8:15, the protestors had marched past the Capitol again and returned to O heading east. After pausing, the march continued eastward and reached 27th and O by 8:30, blocking all four directions of the intersection.

Some in the group began handing out water bottles as the protesters reached 48th and O, with people in the crowd saying they there for the long haul tonight.