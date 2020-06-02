Protester talks about how kneeling with state trooper came about

Dupree Prentice has never been much for activism.
But the image of George Floyd, a black man suffocated to death by a white police officer on a Minneapolis street corner last week, stirred something in him.
Floyd, who was 46, bears an uncanny resemblance to the father of Prentice's younger brother, Jayden, he said.
A nine-minute video depicts Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck after arresting Floyd on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Floyd pleads with Chauvin and three other officers, telling them he can't breathe, before dying. Two autopsies ruled the cause of death as homicide.
"I still, to this day, have not watched the video and never will," Prentice said. "The picture explained enough for me. I'm not going to do that to myself. I've seen it too many times before; I've seen too many videos."
As protests began to spread across the country, Prentice said he decided last Friday, when he returned home from his job at a call center tired and ready to hunker down for the night, to turn that inner rage into energy.
"A bunch of my friends were texting me that they were going downtown to just let their voices be heard," he said. "I was tired, but something in me made me get up. I could not just sit in the house and not do anything.
"It's been like that every night," the 26-year-old added. "There's nothing that's going to stop me from going out."
While the protest started peacefully Friday, Prentice said tensions were high among those who gathered at the state Capitol and eventually began marching eastward.
Eventually, in the early morning hours Saturday, that tension broke. A white pickup truck struck two black women taking part in the protest, igniting a riot at the EZ-Go gas station near 26th and O streets.
Prentice, who was there, said the anger protesters are feeling is understandable, even justified, but that he did not agree with the violence and destruction.
Nor did he agree with the violent and destructive outcomes of the next two nights, saying they worked against the protesters' goal of pushing toward a meaningful change.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It’s wearing on you, when you’ve been fighting this for the majority of your life'
On Saturday night, what started as a peaceful march from the Capitol to central Lincoln and back to the County-City Building, where police were waiting armed with riot gear, devolved into an riot after plastic bottles were thrown at officers, who responded with tear gas and flash-bang grenades.
Buildings along Lincoln Mall were burned, windows were shattered and office buildings trashed during the riot, while protesters were hit with rubber bullets and pepper shots.
A Sunday night protest also turned violent in Lincoln's Near South neighborhood after law enforcement sought to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Prentice said before both nights' protests, he told a friend the goal should be to convince law enforcement to lay down their weapons and riot shields and to kneel or march with the protesters.
"It only takes one person," he said.
At the end of a peaceful demonstration in front of the County-City Building on Monday, there was no line of law enforcement dressed in riot gear, no K-9 units or drones buzzing overhead as in previous nights.
After marching eastward down Lincoln Mall to the Capitol, the protesters were met by the Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol on the north steps of the building.
The protesters chanted while law enforcement remained stationary. Eventually, Maj. Mike Jahnke approached the protesters and spoke briefly with Tamircle Washington, 17, who had been leading the protests. She motioned for Prentice to join them.
Prentice and Jahnke had a conversation on the other side of a chain divider keeping people from climbing the Capitol steps.
"He (Jahnke) started off telling me he's outraged as well, and he felt what happened was definitely a crime," Prentice recalled.
They discussed how neither wanted the situation to escalate, how neither side wanted anyone to get hurt, and how they could come together in that moment.
Eventually, they decided Jahnke would give the order for the officers and guardsmen perched on the north steps of the Capitol to retreat inside and that together they would kneel for nine minutes — the length of time Floyd struggled to breathe until his death at the hands of a police officer.
Prentice raised a fist in one moment, an action that was reflected by the protesters in front of him, and later put both of his hands in the air, symbolizing a chant repeated by the Black Lives Matter movement for years: "Hands up, don't shoot."
"I couldn't believe it. I was proud of myself for speaking up and asking him to do that, and I was proud of him as well," Prentice said. "That's a courageous act for him to be the only officer out there with all of us."
Dupree's brother, Jayden Prentice, 18, said the action by Jahnke had been what many protesters had wanted all along.
"All of our voices being heard didn't matter as much as what he did, which was make the cop listen," said Jayden, a student at Lincoln Southeast High School. "That's literally all we wanted."
The unity between protesters and law enforcement was better than the violence and destruction seen in the previous days, Jayden said, who described the riots as "doing nothing and doing too much at the same time."
Dupree Prentice said Monday's act was small, but meaningful, a first step for more positive action in the coming days and weeks.
"Every day, I want to see something positive happen to make a statement, to prove we are equal," he said. "If we can have something like that every day going forward until something is resolved, that would be amazing."
On Tuesday, a State Patrol spokesman declined comment for this story, saying the patrol didn't want it to appear as if this was the end of a broader discussion.
While he never imagined himself as a leader, Dupree Prentice recognizes circumstances may have thrust him into that role.
"I'm glad I was the one to do it, I honestly didn't know I had it in me," he said. "But now, I feel like I have a lot of weight on my shoulders. I'm going to be brave and I'm going to fight the fight."
