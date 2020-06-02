Protester talks about how kneeling with state trooper came about

They discussed how neither wanted the situation to escalate, how neither side wanted anyone to get hurt, and how they could come together in that moment.

Eventually, they decided Jahnke would give the order for the officers and guardsmen perched on the north steps of the Capitol to retreat inside and that together they would kneel for nine minutes — the length of time Floyd struggled to breathe until his death at the hands of a police officer.

Prentice raised a fist in one moment, an action that was reflected by the protesters in front of him, and later put both of his hands in the air, symbolizing a chant repeated by the Black Lives Matter movement for years: "Hands up, don't shoot."

"I couldn't believe it. I was proud of myself for speaking up and asking him to do that, and I was proud of him as well," Prentice said. "That's a courageous act for him to be the only officer out there with all of us."

Dupree's brother, Jayden Prentice, 18, said the action by Jahnke had been what many protesters had wanted all along.

"All of our voices being heard didn't matter as much as what he did, which was make the cop listen," said Jayden, a student at Lincoln Southeast High School. "That's literally all we wanted."