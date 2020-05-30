Protest in Lincoln turns violent overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peaceful protests in Lincoln and Omaha over the death of of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police there both turned violent overnight.

Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol troopers in riot gear used rubber bullets and tear gas on a crowd that gathered near 27th and O streets in Lincoln in what started as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, who died earlier this week after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

The overnight protest, which included perhaps 200 people at 2 a.m., turned violent when a window was broken at the EZ Go Store at 25th and O streets.

The relatively few officers who were on the scene and monitoring the protesters from a distance at that time grew to a force by 3:30 a.m., many equipped with riot gear.

Protesters were seen inside the convenience store, where looting was reported, and damage was reported to another business, the MetroPCS at 27th and O.

In a Tweet posted at about 5 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department noted that the gathering is "no longer a peaceful protest."

"Arrests have been made and will continue to be made for those who continue to break the law. Neighbors in the area please shelter in place."