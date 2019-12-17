Prosper Lincoln summit: Everyone must lean in to keep city moving forward

Lincoln continues to grow, has the lowest unemployment rate in 15 years and a violent crime rate half that of cities of comparable size, but weaknesses -- including unprecedented concentrations of extreme poverty -- continue to stymie the city’s progress.

Those were among the highlights from the latest Vital Signs, a report by the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center about Lincoln, presented to more than 1,000 people who gathered at Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday morning to mark the next phase of the Prosper Lincoln initiative.

“My question for you, as we stare down 2020, is what will you do, what will you make happen,” said Nancy Shank, associate director of NU’s public policy center.

The summit highlighted the accomplishments of the community initiative’s work the past four years and added new focus areas. Originally, the initiative focused its goals on three areas: early childhood, employment skills and innovation.

Going forward, those focus areas will include: early childhood, innovative workplace, affordable housing, strong neighborhoods and civic investment.

One of the goals of the first phase of the initiative was to find ways to embed some of the work being done into existing agencies and organizations.