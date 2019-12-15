Prosper Lincoln looking at new ways to improve life in Lincoln

Because of Prosper Lincoln’s work over the past three years, nearly 250 people have jobs, 110 low-income children have access to quality child care and there are systems in place to make the numbers continue to rise.

Those are among the successes noted by leaders of the community initiative known as Prosper Lincoln as they move on to the next phase, the details of which will be announced at a Tuesday morning summit at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Like a similar summit announcing the group’s goals three years earlier, at least 1,000 people are expected to attend, said Lincoln Community Foundation vice president for marketing Jenny Chapin. The community foundation is the lead agency for Prosper Lincoln.

“Basically, the summit is going to be the jumping-off point for the next phase for Prosper Lincoln,” she said.

The group will share the latest “vital signs” — a report showing Lincoln’s strengths and weaknesses.

“I think certainly we’ve made big strides in the current strategic plan. I think the vital signs will show how there’s much more work to be done,” Chapin said. “The data will drive the community agenda to the next phase."