Prominent female leaders speak at UNL women's conference

Another key area of bias, Mayes said, presents itself when women choose to have children. She said that can lead to women being overlooked for advancement, and that often accommodations are not adequate to allow for a healthy balance between work and home.

"It is one of the toughest forms of bias to overcome," she said.

Mayes also spoke about intersectionality, which she described as overlapping systems of discrimination, such as sexism and racism. She said that while it is important to work together on these issues, occasionally people of relative privilege can hurt others when working for equality. For instance, white women should not act as though they are “saviors” for minorities, she said, nor should they be blind to issues that affect minorities to a greater degree. Rather, she said women of color are looking for support and collaboration.

Mayes closed her speech with a challenge to the audience.

"Will you join me as I stumble upwards?" she asked. "Because none of us are perfect. We all have these biases coursing through our brains every second of the day.”