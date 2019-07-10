Kids cool off at the Trago Spray Park in June 2016, which was the last time Lincoln had at least 10 days in a row with 90-degree temperatures. Forecasts are calling for temperatures to potentially climb above 90 for nearly two weeks starting Friday.
Get ready for another heat wave, and this one is likely to be a lot longer.
Starting Friday, it could be close to two weeks before Lincoln sees highs below 90 degrees again.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Tuesday that Lincoln will be facing a "prolonged heat wave."
He predicts high temperatures of 90 or above at least through July 24, and said 100-degree readings are possible, although forecast models indicate triple-digit temperatures are more likely in western Nebraska.
Accuweather predicts 90-degree temperatures for Lincoln through July 25.
The 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service gives Lincoln and most of Southeast Nebraska a 60% chance or better of above-average temperatures over the next two weeks.
And this time of year, when the average temperature is 89 degrees, above average means 90s.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The last time Lincoln saw at least 10 days in a row with temperatures at 90 or above was June 8-June 17, 2016. The last time it saw at least a two-week stretch of 90-plus temperatures was in July 2012.
Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said that with the humidity, it could feel like 100-105 on some days, especially next week, when highs in Lincoln are forecast to reach the upper 90s.
DeWald, though, said he does not foresee heat indexes any worse than what the city experienced in late June, when the "feels-like" temperature exceeded 105 on at least one day and 100 on several others.
"People are definitely going to need to slow down, stay hydrated and keep out of the sun if they can," he said.
10 Nebraska water parks
Fremont Splash Station
Big Blue Water Park
Hastings Aquacourt
Fun-Plex
Island Oasis
Norfolk AquaVenture
Mahoney State Park
Pawnee Plunge
Papio Bay Aquatic Center
CoCo Key
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!