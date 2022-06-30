 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Project Lifesaver helps police, Autism Family Network locate missing children

On May 17, Lincoln Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in north Lincoln on the report of a missing child.

A 9-year-old boy had walked away from the complex and could not be found by their parent.

Through utilizing Project Lifesaver, a tracking technology that police use in a cooperative effort with the Autism Family Network of Lincoln, officers were able to locate the boy safe in a different apartment building that he'd wandered into.

It's the fifth time in four years that Lincoln police have been able to locate a missing person through Project Lifesaver.

After working on a wandering persons case in 2015, LPD Sgt. Cassi Nissen began researching what other cities were doing in similar instances.

She learned about Project Lifesaver from a captain at the Omaha Police Department.

"For most young children, they don't happen to be carrying a phone with them when they wander, which is why the focus is on them," Nissen said.

After meeting with the Autism Family Network and discussing logistics, the ultimate deciding factor in bringing it to Lincoln was money.

The equipment for the program cost $50,000, which the Autism Family Network and LPD didn't have available.

But in 2018, through a $50,000 donation by the Jullia Rose Foundation, Project Lifesaver was made possible at no cost to families in Lincoln.

Project Lifesaver Wristband

Those enrolled in Project Lifesaver receive a medical-style, non-removable wristband that comes with a small battery-powered transmitter.

Those enrolled in the program receive a medical-style, nonremovable wristband that comes with a small battery-powered transmitter.

The wristband transmits a signal up to 3 miles, and officers use directional receivers to locate individuals, former Sgt. Todd Beam said.

Project Lifesaver receiver

One of six Project Lifesaver receivers that the Lincoln Police Department uses to locate wandering individuals enrolled in Project Lifesaver.

Initially, LPD officers trained for a week on the program and were certified as electronic search specialists.

Now, their training includes a four-hour training session on Project Lifesaver, autism awareness and working with individuals with disabilities.

Through this training, officers learn how to communicate with those who are nonverbal and how individuals with autism often have no sense of danger or fear of consequences. That's often cited as a reason why the No. 1 cause of death in individuals with autism is drowning.

A big feature of the wristband is that it's waterproof, unlike other tracking technologies.

“As a mom of a child with autism, it was important to have that sense of security that whatever device we chose for him would be waterproof,” said Cathy Martinez, president of the Autism Family Network.

Cathy Martinez

Cathy Martinez, longtime president of the Autism Family Network.

In addition to the tracking technology, LPD also collects information from caregivers of individuals enrolled in the program who have a history of wandering. That allows the department to have records including the history of their transmitter and a photo of the individual in case that person is reported missing.

So far, 22 individuals in Lincoln have been enrolled in the program. Nationwide, nearly 4,000 people reported missing have been found through Project Lifesaver technology.

According to LPD's Nissen, they’d like to expand the program to include those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, but need additional funding to make that possible.

