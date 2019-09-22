Sensory Safari scheduled for students with disabilities
The annual Sensory Safari at Lincoln Children’s Zoo will give students with disabilities a chance to explore through sight, sound, touch or smell.
The Oct. 2 event is organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired.
Stations will include a live fish touch tank; live native reptiles and amphibians; prairie plants; skulls and pelts
of Nebraska mammals; birds of Nebraska; live insects and arthropods; smells of nature and many others.
The event costs $3.50 per person. Preregistration is required at lincolnzoo.org.
Contact Aimee Johns at ajohns@lincolnzoo.org or at 402-475-6741, Ext. 130, for more information.
Professor, state poet to be featured at poetry presentation
The state poet and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor are scheduled to be the featured speakers at a poetry presentation Sunday in Lincoln.
The John H. Ames Reading series event sponsored by the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the Bennett Martin Public Library.
The state poet, Matt Mason, also is executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. Associate professor Stacey Waite has published four collections of poems along with scholarly works.